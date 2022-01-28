Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.