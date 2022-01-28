Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$35.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.17. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$34.50 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The firm has a market cap of C$942.67 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.