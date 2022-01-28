Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

