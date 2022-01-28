Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 10,133.3%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 10,133.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

