Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €240.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.57 ($239.29).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €191.10 ($217.16) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion and a PE ratio of 88.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €182.64 and its 200-day moving average is €192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

