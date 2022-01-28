Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.38 ($27.70).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.66 ($22.34) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.92. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

