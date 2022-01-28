ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.03) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.46) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,231.92 ($30.11) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,004.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.