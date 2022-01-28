Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.74) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.40) to GBX 3,000 ($40.47) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.72) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,300 ($44.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.20).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,462 ($46.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £46.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,056.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,973.97.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,246.99). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.