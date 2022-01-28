BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 570 ($7.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BPT opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 359 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571 ($7.70). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 475.36.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

