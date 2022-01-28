BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.49) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

LON:BA opened at GBX 604 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 561.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 563.12. The company has a market cap of £19.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

