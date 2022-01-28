Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Critical Analysis

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.56, indicating a potential upside of 109.93%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.57%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73% Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Patrick Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 327.86 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.59 $97.06 million $8.65 7.12

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

