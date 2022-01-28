Head-To-Head Review: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) vs. Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Protalex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 113.70 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Absci and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.93%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Protalex.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

