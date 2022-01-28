Mizuho Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.03.

Square stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 58.5% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Square by 54.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Square by 8.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Square by 32.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

