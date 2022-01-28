Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Suzano by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

