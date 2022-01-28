SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Buy”

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

SJW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SJW opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

