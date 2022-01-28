Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Boosted by Truist Financial

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.91.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MarineMax by 188.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

