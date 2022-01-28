Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Cut by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

