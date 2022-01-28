Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.