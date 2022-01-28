The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $320.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.87.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.75 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $234.39 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

