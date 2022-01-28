DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of -248.50 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Analysts expect that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

