Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Strong-Buy

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

FLGT stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

