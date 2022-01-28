Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BOUYY stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
