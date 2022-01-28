Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOUYY stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

