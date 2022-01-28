Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OG. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

