Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 3,284.6% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

