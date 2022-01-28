Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 3,284.6% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.