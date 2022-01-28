Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Grows By 250.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BHKLY opened at $78.25 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

