John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Shares Up 0.6%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.86. 90,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 119,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed-end fund that has as objective high current income, consistent with modest growth of capital, used for d.iversifying sources of equity income.

The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.

The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.

