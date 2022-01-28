Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.52

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.52 and traded as high as C$19.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 2,540 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.39 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

