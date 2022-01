Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.48. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 39,619 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

