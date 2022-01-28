BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Head-To-Head Review

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BlueCity has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlueCity and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.28 -$34.00 million N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 2.71 -$94.69 million ($0.70) -10.59

BlueCity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlueCity and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25

BlueCity presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.51%. Yext has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 114.24%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% Yext -23.17% -41.14% -15.25%

Summary

Yext beats BlueCity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

