Contrasting German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

This table compares German American Bancorp and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 37.01% 13.50% 1.63% Howard Bancorp 26.00% 8.51% 0.99%

42.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and Howard Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.52 $62.21 million $3.24 12.02 Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 4.44 -$16.99 million $1.31 17.79

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for German American Bancorp and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Howard Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Howard Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.