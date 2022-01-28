Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

