Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

