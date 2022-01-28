Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.33 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of AMP opened at $303.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

