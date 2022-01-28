Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

USAS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 344.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

