YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. YETI has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.