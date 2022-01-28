F.N.B. Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

