$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report sales of $66.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the lowest is $66.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $157,015.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 830,867 shares of company stock worth $17,707,834.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

