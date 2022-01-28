B. Riley Lowers Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $46.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

VOR opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

