Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

