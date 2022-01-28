Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amerant Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

AMTB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

AMTB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

