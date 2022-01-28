Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

