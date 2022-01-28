Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HOPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

