Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$167.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

