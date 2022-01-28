Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.08 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £34.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.16. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

