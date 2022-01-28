Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).
Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.08 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £34.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.16. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
