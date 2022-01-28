Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts expect that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Park National by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Park National by 101,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

