Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €35.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.22 ($41.16).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €40.82 ($46.39) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

