Analyzing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 5 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.63%. Globus Maritime has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Globus Maritime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.17 $9.66 million $4.02 5.34 Globus Maritime $11.75 million 1.49 -$17.37 million N/A N/A

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 36.65% 25.33% 12.46% Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

