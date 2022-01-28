Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

LON WHR opened at GBX 166 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.91. The firm has a market cap of £705.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.72.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

