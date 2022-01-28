INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.95. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 228.66% and a negative net margin of 787.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

