Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.74).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,271 ($17.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.96).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

